MATH: Ford can’t find mechanics for $120K: It takes math to learn a trade.

Ford pays auto mechanics $120,000 a year, but can’t find enough workers, said CEO Jim Farley on a podcast. Nationwide, employers “have over a million openings in critical jobs, emergency services, trucking, factory workers, plumbers, electricians and tradesmen.”

Farley complained that “we don’t have trade schools anymore,” reports Avi Zilber in the New York Post.

The Ford CEO’s grandfather was one of the company’s early employees, hired to work on the Model T. “We are not investing in educating a next generation of people like my grandfather who had nothing, who built a middle class life and a future for his family,” Farley said.

Ford is spending $4 million to fund scholarship for auto technicians.