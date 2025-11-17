20 MINUTES INTO THE FUTURE:

Very shortly, you're going to hear this from Democrats in media:

Look, I had disagreements with Trump, but he kept the crazies on the fringes.

The really dangerous extremist is JD Vance. Trump, by comparison, is a responsible patriot (that's the Bush/Cheney trajectory): pic.twitter.com/wqlYKRo0cX

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 17, 2025