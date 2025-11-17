20 MINUTES INTO THE FUTURE:
Very shortly, you're going to hear this from Democrats in media:
Look, I had disagreements with Trump, but he kept the crazies on the fringes.
The really dangerous extremist is JD Vance. Trump, by comparison, is a responsible patriot (that's the Bush/Cheney trajectory): pic.twitter.com/wqlYKRo0cX
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 17, 2025
Every Republican president is Hitler, until the next Hitler comes along, and the former Hitler is transformed into a wizened elder statesman to attack the current Hitler.