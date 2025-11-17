GOODER AND HARDER, LA: Will Los Angeles Be the Latest City to Elect a Democratic Socialist Mayor? Karen Bass Gets a Challenger.

Who would have thunk it? We now have two democratic socialists who have won their mayoral races in major American cities – Zohran Mamdani in New York City, of course, and inexperienced Katie Wilson in Seattle. Both cities have already suffered greatly at the hands of “progressive” politicians, and the only question here is how much lower they can sink.

Could Los Angeles be the next to throw their city into the hands of radical leftists? You could argue that they already have with Mayor Karen Bass and their radical city council and county Board of Supervisors, but what if they took it a step further?

Now they’ll get their chance, as community organizer Rae Huang is tossing her hat into the ring to challenge Bass, a Democrat who was in Ghana – despite warnings of dangerous fire conditions – when the massive January blazes that wiped out huge swaths of the city broke out. Since then, little rebuilding has been accomplished under her tenure.