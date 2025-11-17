A VIVID PORTRAIT OF A TORRID AFFAIR BETWEEN TWO LUNATICS:

The New York Times recently published a complimentary profile of Olivia Nuzzi, the former political correspondent for New York magazine who had a “digital affair” with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is currently the Secretary for Health and Human Services. Nuzzi has a new book coming out, American Canto, telling her version of the story.

I can hear it now; “I don’t care about Nuzzi.”

You don’t have to care much about Nuzzi herself, although this sordid mess does give us further illumination into the character of the man who currently runs the HHS Department, and who therefore has a major say in how the roughly one quarter of the federal budget managed by HHS is directed. Even by the already-low standards of the Kennedy family, there’s something skin-crawling about Nuzzi’s insistence that she only fell in love with RFK Jr. after he first said “I love you” . . . several times.

Did I mention she is 39 years younger than he is?

It is also less-than-reassuring to hear Nuzzi claim Kennedy told her that he “still uses psychedelics, and even smoked dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, a powerful drug on which people are known to have what feel like near-death experiences.”

DMT is illegal, and “has no approved medical use in the United States” according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. DMT is one of the key ingredients of ayahuasca, a powerful hallucinogen which should only be consumed in extreme emergencies, such as becoming the quarterback of the New York Jets.