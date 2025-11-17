XI’S GOTTA HAVE IT! Bombshell docs reveal alleged Chinese mole Linda Sun ‘forged’ Hochul’s signature on gushing invites to Henan dignitaries: feds.

Alleged Chinese mole Linda Sun brazenly forged then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature in glowing missives sent to dignitaries from the Henan province, according to the feds and documents presented at her bombshell trial.

Jurors in Brooklyn federal court were shown copies of letters purportedly sent by Hochul on March 26, 2018, inviting a six-member delegation from the province in central China to a meeting with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

But the letters bore clearly forged versions of Hochul’s signature — that featured “overly loopy” handwriting, her former chief of staff Jeff Lewis testified.

“From my experience, this is not how she would sign her name,” Lewis told jurors last week.

“The ‘K’ is different than it typically would be,” he said. “I don’t have another word for it, but there seems to be an overly loopy or bubbled nature to the handwriting.”

The letters suggested that members of the delegation could expect discussions about “promoting greater investment, trade cooperation and tourism opportunities” with the Empire State, court records show.

Prosecutors say that Sun, who served as Cuomo’s director of Asian-American affairs, forged the governor’s then-No. 2 Hochul’s signature several times that year in an attempt to curry favor with Chinese officials.