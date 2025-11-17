SARAH ANDERSON: This Is What Dictatorship Looks Like: The Story of Marggie Orozco. “She wasn’t trafficking kilos of fentanyl or robbing a bank, and she didn’t kill anyone. On July 28, 2024 — the day Venezuelans went to the polls to vote for a new president — Orozco simply recorded a private voice message in a WhatsApp group to share with her neighbors, urging them to go vote against Nicolás Maduro that day.”