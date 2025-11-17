CHANGE: Ford to start selling certified used cars on Amazon.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker on Monday said the deal allows customers to browse local dealers’ pre-owned Ford vehicle selections on Amazon Autos, and complete most paperwork online. Shoppers can then schedule a time to pick up their auto in person.

The program will debut in Los Angeles, Seattle and Dallas and add other locations over time, Ford said.

The vehicles come with a manufacturer-backed warranty and other benefits, the same as if they were sold directly through a dealership.

Ford notes that the only step of the purchase process that cannot be completed online is the retrieval of the car: “No Amazon Prime delivery for cars!” the company said in a press release announcing the partnership.