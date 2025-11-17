GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA:

Anarchotyranny is where the same state that allows homeless vagrants to use heroin while sprawled out on the public streets also monitors your trash to make sure the plastic bottles are in the right can https://t.co/b9zZEunkY2 — The American Tribune (@TAmTrib) November 17, 2025

As Adam Carolla noted earlier this year, “San Francisco’s done this and LA’s done this; once you essentially look the other way for homeless or junkies or illegals or criminals or whatever that is, and you shine a spotlight on taxpayers with over-regulation and over-permitting, trying to manage every grain of your life versus illegals go do whatever you want or homeless, go shoot up wherever you want, or sleep wherever you want then you’ve lost it. LA’s there, San Francisco’s there. Look if you’re not a taxpayer, and you don’t have a checking account, whatever city you’re in they’re not going to be nearly as interested in you, as they are in the people who have a checking account and pay can be compliant. The people who are compliant are paying them. So, it’s like, okay, who do you make money on?”