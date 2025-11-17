2028 PREVIEW: Cruz dodges question on 2028 presidential run.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, declined to rule out a presidential run in 2028 as buzz around his possible ambitions made headlines.

Axios on Monday reported that Cruz was “laying the groundwork” for a presidential bid as he continued to attack Tucker Carlson, a close ally of Vice President JD Vance. The same day, Cruz fielded a question from Fox News’s Harris Faulkner about his aspirations.

He declined to answer directly and instead told her that “I got a job. It’s representing 31 million Texans, and it’s fighting every day for 31 million Texans,” The Hill reported.