BROOKINGS INSTITUTION SUDDENLY GETTING COLD FEET: No, Don’t Release the Epstein Files.

All of a sudden, it seems like everyone is calling for the release of the Epstein files. The MAGA movement is angry at President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for not coming through for them and delivering the cabal of rich pedophiles who benefited from relationships with Epstein.

Democrats and other Trump opponents, smelling blood in the water, have joined the calls for transparency on the theory that they might hoist Trump and his attorney general on their own conspiracy-packed petard.

Allow me a moment’s dissent: Have you all lost your minds?

Should the FBI and the Justice Department release willy-nilly their investigative files into a major child-exploitation and human trafficking case involving a large number of victims—given that truly vile conduct directed at them, and an untold number of witnesses who may be wholly innocent of wrongdoing, is likely to be unleashed?

The question answers itself.

For one thing, at least some of the information in the so-called Epstein files is likely grand jury information—that is, information protected by Rule 6(e) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure—or otherwise protected by court seals. It is illegal to release this material. It’s not a choice the attorney general gets to make: Should I dump all this information into the public domain? She can’t. She shouldn’t. And if she does, she should go to jail.

Attorney General Bondi should resign if she was lying when she declared that she had Epstein’s client list on her desk—something the FBI now says does not exist. If she simply misspoke, she did so recklessly and stupidly and should probably resign anyway. But the solution is not a data dump of material, much of which is properly protected by federal law.

Even among the materials that are not protected by court seals, the Epstein files necessarily contain a wide range of information about victims. Are people seriously calling for this material to be dumped into the public’s hands?