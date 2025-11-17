CHRISTIAN TOTO: NY Times: Is Hollywood’s Movie Star Era Over? Welcome to the party, pals.

The article’s title pulls no punches: “25 Movies, Many Stars, 0 Hits: Hollywood Falls to New Lows.”

The story itself doesn’t, either.

Theaters in the United States and Canada collected $445 million across all titles in October, the lowest total on record, after adjusting for inflation and excluding 2020, when the pandemic darkened screens.

For context, October ticket sales in 2019 totaled an adjusted $1 billion, according to Comscore.

Why? How much time do you have? It’s easy to point to the obvious causes:

The rise of streaming competition

The shrinking window for films hitting VOD platforms

The rise of consequential video game titles

Social media

Shrinking attention spans in Gen Z

The pandemic fallout

And the ones media outlets won’t go near.

Stars made themselves toxic to half the country with their political views

Stars are, for the most part, over-exposed

The movies just aren’t very good, in toto

The Woke Mind Virus still infects the industry

Hollywood has lost touch with the common man

The blame game follows the classic improv guidebook: “Yes, and …” No one cause is to blame. Combine them all, and you’ve got a serious problem.

And we haven’t mentioned the letters “A” and “I” yet. Gulp.