ARDIENTE PERO MAYORMENTE PACÍFICA! AP: Thousands protest crime and corruption in Mexico City as ‘Gen Z’ protests gain momentum.

Several thousand people took to the streets of Mexico City on Saturday to protest crime, corruption and impunity in a demonstration organized by members of Generation Z, but which ended with strong backing from older supporters of opposition parties.

The demonstration was mostly peaceful but ended with some young people clashing with the police. Protesters attacked police with stones, fireworks, sticks and chains, grabbing police shields and other equipment.