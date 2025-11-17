ARDIENTE PERO MAYORMENTE PACÍFICA! AP: Thousands protest crime and corruption in Mexico City as ‘Gen Z’ protests gain momentum.
Several thousand people took to the streets of Mexico City on Saturday to protest crime, corruption and impunity in a demonstration organized by members of Generation Z, but which ended with strong backing from older supporters of opposition parties.
The demonstration was mostly peaceful but ended with some young people clashing with the police. Protesters attacked police with stones, fireworks, sticks and chains, grabbing police shields and other equipment.
Mostly peaceful:
Anti-Sheinbaum crowd in Mexico City used metal barricades to ram into the line of riot police that were holding shields. Much of the security wall protecting the National Palace has been torn down. pic.twitter.com/5XabOdqRXt
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2025
Just now seeing I got this picture during the fight. pic.twitter.com/k9Qoj8hDEv
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 16, 2025
🚨Anti-Sheinbaum protesters have hopped the wall protecting the National Palace in Mexico City. Mexican police are responding with crowd control munitions. pic.twitter.com/WgdIMi1K1e
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2025