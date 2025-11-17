HAVING SOLVED ALL OF ITS OTHER PROBLEMS, ENGLAND FINALLY TAKES ON THE BIG ONE: U.K. Government Identifies Climate Change as Significant Threat to Mental Health, Recommends Yoga as a Fix.

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency released a report identifying anxiety about climate change as a significant driver of mental-health problems among young people. But instead of counseling politicians and activists to tone down their rhetoric, the report casts climate alarmism as a reasonable response to real-world conditions and prescribes solutions like yoga and so-called climate cafes to help alleviate the stress. The “Climate change and mental health: thematic assessment,” released last week, describes climate change as “one of the most significant threats to health security and societal wellbeing.” The authors go on to describe the novel mental health disorders, complete with formal names, that have emerged in young people in response to that dire reality. “An awareness of climate and environmental change can also lead to emotional or psychological responses, such as eco-anxiety, a term used to describe the distress and worry caused by the threat of climate change, and solastalgia, which refers to the distress experienced as a result of environmental change (including climate change) negatively impacting on someone’s home or sense of place.”

There of course, very different factors besides “climate change” causing Brits to feel that something is negatively impacting their homes and sense of place, but “unexpectedly,” Labour won’t dare respond to them: Brits on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

As well as the immigration crisis playing out before our eyes, the economy is on its knees. Having pushed back the date of the autumn budget as long as humanly possible, praying to find a few extra billion from somewhere, chancellor Rachel Reeves will be opening her red box of doom in a couple of weeks. She’s spent months, as Labour MP Clive Lewis has put it, ‘rolling the pitch to see what the public, the media and the City find acceptable’. Now the moment of truth is upon us. We are stone broke. Busted. Skint. Out of cash, out of confidence and out of credibility. Budgets are always painful, but this one might just tip us over the edge. Working people at all income levels are being squeezed until the pips squeak, and the budget promises only more pain. Labour appears to be doing everything in its power to turn what was a national depression when it entered office into a mental breakdown. From freezing pensioners to suicidal farmers, the riots sparked by the Southport murders to accidentally releasing sex offenders who should not be in the country anyway, this government does nothing but lurch from one crisis to the next. That’s without mentioning Labour’s schizophrenic stance on transgender rights, its incoherence on the Gaza conflict, its assault on free speech and the entrenchment of two-tier policing. Even Labour die-hards are in despair. It’s anyone’s guess who will crack up first, the people or their so-called prime minister. With the UK in this state, you can’t blame Keir Starmer for not wanting to be here. It was reported that he’s travelled abroad on 40 occasions since he took power just over a year ago, and has six more foreign trips in the diary before Christmas. It’s almost as if he doesn’t like the place. With the lowest popularity ratings of any prime minister since polls began, keeping a low profile might be one of the few wise decisions he’s made since moving into No10.

As Julia Gorin wrote 20 years ago in the Christian Science Monitor, “It’s a peculiar thing that as the threat of global terrorism reaches a crescendo, so apparently does the threat of global warming – at least that’s what some would have us believe:”

Tough language is borrowed from the war on terror and applied to the war on weather. “I really consider this a national security issue,” says celebrity activist and “An Inconvenient Truth” producer Laurie David. “Truth” star Al Gore calls global warming a “planetary emergency.” Bill Clinton’s first worry is climate change: “It’s the only thing that I believe has the power to fundamentally end the march of civilization as we know it.” Freud called it displacement. People fixate on the environment when they can’t deal with real threats. Combating the climate gives nonhawks a chance to look tough. They can flex their muscle for Mother Nature, take a preemptive strike at an SUV. Forget the Patriot Act, it’s Kyoto that’ll save you.

As with the Biden administration, having no answer for illegal immigration other than importing more illegal immigrants, and attacking those who point out this strategy (QED: Britain’s flag wars), Labour has decided they’d rather issue press releases obsessing over global warming and yoga. Good luck Old Blighty, you’re going to need it.