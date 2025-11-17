FAIL, BRITANNIA: UK Policeman Fired for Not Treating Knifeman With ‘Courtesy.’ “A large gang fight occurred near McDonald’s, where police constable Lorne Castle decided to arrest a teen accused of assaulting an elderly man and being involved in the fight. A misconduct panel subsequently concluded that Castle had not treated the violent criminal suspect ‘with courtesy and respect,’ which is somehow a problem, so much so that he was fired. But he’s fighting back.”