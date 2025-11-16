DAVID MANNEY: From Soros Grants to Selective Coverage: The Drop Site Model.

The progressive media’s newest player wants you to believe it’s fueled entirely by readers and guided only by the truth.

Drop Site News arrived with the usual fanfare about integrity and independence, while its founders pitch themselves as renegades who answer to no one.

Once you follow the funding trail that keeps the lights on, that image collapses, because an “independent” outlet backed by powerful patrons isn’t independent at all; it’s another tool in a long line of ideological projects that try to shape American opinion while pretending to stand outside the influence they distribute.