November 17, 2025

OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY: Social Justice Investing Advisors Sue Paxton. “Environmental Social Governance (ESG) is a sneaky way for far-left activists to browbeat corporations into supporting far-left social justice warrior causes with company money. Texas passed a law requiring ESG advisors to disclose such fiduciary conflicts of interest, and the SJW set is so mad that they’re suing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over it.”

Posted at 11:40 am by Stephen Green