OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY: Social Justice Investing Advisors Sue Paxton. “Environmental Social Governance (ESG) is a sneaky way for far-left activists to browbeat corporations into supporting far-left social justice warrior causes with company money. Texas passed a law requiring ESG advisors to disclose such fiduciary conflicts of interest, and the SJW set is so mad that they’re suing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over it.”