Recent research estimated there were nearly one million private and publicly-owned CCTV cameras in London alone. That’s one camera for every 10 people, or 1,500 cameras per square mile. Walk between the tube stop and the office, stop by a coffee shop, or go out and get your lunch, and it’s estimated that your image may be captured hundreds of times. Outside China, the UK has become one of the most watched countries per capita on earth.

Despite the proliferation of cameras, the UK authorities are certainly willing to look away from their monitor screens from time to time:

You can't put up an It's Okay To Be White sticker in the UK without police doing a serious manhunt operation, scrolling through hrs of CCTV footage to identify the suspect, but somehow foreigners can dump 100 truck loads of rubbish into a river and it's a big unsolvable mystery! https://t.co/URCfvf3djt — ALBA RISING (@rising_alba) November 15, 2025

Details of the above image here: Kidlington fly-tipping: Criminals dump mountain of waste in field.