BLUE ON BLUE: Ro Khanna identifies ‘dynamic’ leaders to replace Schumer.
“I mean, he doesn’t inspire confidence. He’s not bold. He’s out of touch with the grassroots. He’s someone who cheer-led us into the war in Iraq. He doesn’t have the moral clarity on Gaza. He couldn’t say [Zohran] Mamdani’s name. And this was the final straw, where he was not strong on fighting for health care.”
Following the Senate’s vote to advance a variation on the House-passed stopgap last week — which passed only with the help of seven Democrats and one independent who caucuses with the party — Khanna accused Schumer of being ineffective and called for his removal.
On Sunday, Khanna praised some leading Senate Democrats, calling Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) a “top leader” and Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.) and Brian Schatz (Hawaii) “dynamic” as well as saying he “appreciates” the ideology of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.).
Maybe Dems shouldn’t be in such a rush to replace Schumer.