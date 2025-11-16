BLUE ON BLUE: Ro Khanna identifies ‘dynamic’ leaders to replace Schumer.

“I mean, he doesn’t inspire confidence. He’s not bold. He’s out of touch with the grassroots. He’s someone who cheer-led us into the war in Iraq. He doesn’t have the moral clarity on Gaza. He couldn’t say [Zohran] Mamdani’s name. And this was the final straw, where he was not strong on fighting for health care.”

Following the Senate’s vote to advance a variation on the House-passed stopgap last week — which passed only with the help of seven Democrats and one independent who caucuses with the party — Khanna accused Schumer of being ineffective and called for his removal.

On Sunday, Khanna praised some leading Senate Democrats, calling Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) a “top leader” and Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.) and Brian Schatz (Hawaii) “dynamic” as well as saying he “appreciates” the ideology of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.).