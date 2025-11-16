SURPRISE! Here’s Where Your Taxes to Help ‘Homeless People’ Actually Go.

Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, and L.A. all bought into the plan and the money flowed. In 2016, many states, including California, went with “housing first” models — throwing out sobriety requirements to get better — and it’s now worse than ever. These activists have created a kind of fraudulent nobility that comes with cooping up addicts in apartments and calling it “housing justice.” Worse, decriminalizing drugs and setting up “safe” places to shoot up drugs gave birth to homeless tourism. California, Oregon, Hawaii, and New York have attracted 40% (and probably more) of all “homeless” addicts.

I crunched some numbers today and created this graph. The Homeless budget in Portland, Oregon over the last 10 years,

has increased at nearly the same rate of our homeless population. This proves if money with a solution, we would’ve solved by now. With our recent 61% increase… pic.twitter.com/8ZsVT1uh0Z — Kevin Dahlgren 🥾 🥾 (@kevinvdahlgren) November 6, 2025

Discovery Institute and the Capital Research Center have released their dual report on how extremist groups have used homeless funding for their own political aims. It’s called “INFILTRATED: The Ideological Capture of Homeless Advocacy.” “Using financial data, legal records, and original research, the report uncovers a vast network of homelessness advocates that spend billions in taxpayer dollars and philanthropic grants on everything but obvious solutions,” the report states. Indeed, the obvious issues leading to homelessness, namely drug addictions and mental health problems, aren’t addressed in the massive expenditures by these organizations and, in effect, worsen the homeless problem even more.

In December of 2009, SF Weekly had this classic Fox Butterfield-esque line: “Despite its spending more money per capita on homelessness than any comparable city, [San Francisco’s] homeless problem is worse than any comparable city’s.”

In 2023, CNN joined in on the fun: California has spent billions to fight homelessness. The problem has gotten worse.

Also that year, Fox News neatly summed up the Bay Area’s woes: Gavin Newsom’s 10-year plan to end San Francisco homelessness marks 20-year anniversary.

Of course, the problem isn’t exclusive to the west coast. In 2017 the New York Post similarly reported: Why homelessness gets worse as de Blasio doubles spending.