I’M PRETTY SURE THE BARBARIANS ARE ALREADY HERE. Niall Ferguson: If humans stop reading, barbarians will live among us again.

If we gradually cease to base our social and political organisation on the written word, it follows that there will be three consequences.

First, we shall quickly be cut off from the heritage of all the great civilisations, as books are the principal repository of past thought. Books are the principal way a civilised person learns about the distinction between noble and ignoble conduct, for example. This means that the next generation will have a significantly larger proportion of outright barbarians than any in the past century.

Second, we shall revert to the preliterary conflation of present and past, history and myth, individual and collective. The essence of the conspiracy theory is that it preys on the illiterate mind.

Third, we shall quickly lose the ability to think analytically, because the crucial way our civilisation has been transmitted from generation to generation is through the great writers, from whom we learn how to structure an argument so that it is clearly intelligible to others.

Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 offered a vision of a bookless, authoritarian future. But the more I think about where we’re going, the more I realise that the loss of literacy will amount to going back in time rather than forward.