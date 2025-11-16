ROGER KIMBALL: Doctored Footage Fallout: Trump vs. the BBC.

In the doctored clip, Trump is shown saying, “We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol, and I’ll be with you, and we’ll fight. We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not gonna have a country anymore.” A leaked internal report on BBC bias noted that the doctored clip made Trump “ ‘say’ things [he] never actually said by splicing together footage from the start of his speech with something he said nearly an hour later.”

The BBC’s perfidy did not end with mangling the words Trump spoke. The program also featured scenes of angry, flag-waving men marching towards the Capitol, apparently spurred on by Trump’s pugilistic rhetoric. As that leaked report notes, this “created the impression Trump’s supporters had taken up his ‘call to arms.’” Unfortunately for that narrative, the footage was shot before Trump had even started speaking.

The New York Times was correct in describing this incident as “one of the worst crises in [the BBC’s] 103-year history.” It is also correct that it takes place against the background of a larger concern with “progressive” bias at the BBC. The government-licensed organization is supposed to be independent and nonpartisan. In fact, it has been a reliable purveyor of left-wing attitudes and talking points at least since the 1970s. Pick the topic: the war in Gaza, climate change, the debate over so-called “transgender” ideology, immigration, “Islamophobia,” or anything having to do with Donald Trump. You have only to name the subject and the players to know what line the BBC will be pushing.