TEDDY ROOSEVELT, UNCANCELLED: Salena Zito: Theodore Roosevelt Jumps Out of the Pages in Bret Baier’s Newest Book.

The book is nothing short of enthralling, delivered in a way that makes it difficult to set aside. Baier details Roosevelt’s life, from his triumph over a series of tragic events that rocked his world and left him looking for purpose in the wide and wild wonders of the American West to the man he became in battle, in conservation and in politics — all different aspects of his life that still affect our country today. Baier details Roosevelt’s turn in the New York legislature as a champion of ridding the state’s politics of corruption. He follows his nightly city walks as the New York City commissioner and reveals his stubborn efforts to bring reform to government as New York governor — efforts that earned him powerful enemies.

He had particularly powerful and corrupt enemies in 2020, when self-described “Progressives” were obsessed with cancelling a legendary progressive icon: Adieu, Teddy Roosevelt.

I think it is a pity that the Traveling Racism Outrage Mob (TROM) has it in for Teddy Roosevelt. I agree with President Trump who, when he heard the news, tweeted “Ridiculous, don’t do it!” Quite right. For one thing, TROM could learn some useful life lessons from Teddy Roosevelt. Although there is much in his progressive politics with which I disagree, I greatly admire him for his character and determination. A sickly boy, plagued by asthma, he nonetheless devoted himself to the “strenuous life” and achieved great things. Above all, he did not whine. That is one thing our professional anti-racists and identity-politics ideologues — especially feminists — could learn with profit: stop whining about how unfair life is to you and do something to improve your lot. You would thus make everyone around you happier, and you would be happier yourself. Teddy Roosevelt also had a deep social-political message that our generation, especially paid-up members of TROM, should rediscover. “The one absolutely certain way of bringing this nation to ruin,’ he wrote in his autobiography, ‘would be to permit it to become a tangle of squabbling nationalities.” He was thinking of the habit of calling recent immigrants Italian-American or Irish-Americans or German-Americans. He was dead set against this practice of coining “hyphenated Americans.” He would not have been surprised to discover that the lowly hyphen was a potent weapon in the divisive armory of multiculturalism and identity politics. When we speak of an African-American or Mexican-American or Asian-American these days, the aim is not descriptive but deconstructive. There is a polemical edge to it, a provocation. The hyphen does not mean “American, but hailing at some point in the past from someplace else.” It means “only provisionally American: my allegiance is divided at best.”

Curiously, no “Progressive” journalists ever asked Hillary about her repeated praise of Teddy prior to the Color Revolution:

● Shot: “I think that Teddy Roosevelt was a great American.”

—Hillary Clinton in a May 1, 2008 interview with Bill O’Reilly.

● Double-Shot: “It’s time to take a page from Teddy Roosevelt’s book and get our economy working for Americans again. That’s what I’ll do as president.”

—Hillary, as quoted in an October 28, 2015 Dow Jones Marketwatch.com article titled “Hillary Clinton wants to be Teddy Roosevelt.”

● Hangover — though of course, all of 2020 seemed like one-long massive hangover: