TOMORROW at 5:30 pm PACIFIC TIME!!!! GLENN REYNOLDS IN SAN DIEGO!: If you’re in Southern California, come hear our fearless leader speak at the University of San Diego School of Law. Glenn will be speaking on “Our Ruling Class Monoculture, the Judiciary’s Class War, and the Great Realignment.” RSVP (required) here.
