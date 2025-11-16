THOSE ARE ROOKIE NUMBERS. MAMDANI WILL REALLY GET THEM PUMPED UP: Commercial foreclosures on the rise in New York City.

Commercial foreclosures are up in New York City, according to a new report.

Through the third quarter, lenders have initiated foreclosures on 61 commercial properties in New York City, according to data from PropertyShark. At this point in 2024, 55 new foreclosures had been filed.

The rise in foreclosures comes after a short-lived dip. The total number of new cases in New York City decreased from 90 new filings in 2023 to 72 in 2024.

In Q3, New York City saw 21 new commercial foreclosures, a PropertyShark report found.

Brooklyn has seen more foreclosures than the rest of New York City’s boroughs combined, according to the report. Properties in

Brooklyn accounted for 12 of the 21 foreclosure cases this past quarter. Of the 223 commercial foreclosures initiated since 2023, 155 of those cases were filed in Brooklyn, including 41 filings this year thus far.