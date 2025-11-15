A TALE OF TWO ICE-AVOIDING JUDGES:

It is good that the judge who let a wanted illegal immigrant out the back door of the courthouse to avoid waiting ICE agents will stand trial.

No one is above the law, including judges.

So, the judge will face federal obstruction of justice charges when her trial begins next month and, if found guilty, could face six years in prison.

That is the way politicians say the system works or is supposed to work.

Only in this case the judge is not Boston Municipal Court Judge Shelley Joseph who was once charged with the same thing, but Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan.

While Dugan may go to prison, Joseph walks.

Like Joseph before her, Dugan is charged with federal obstruction of justice for letting wanted illegal immigrant Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, 31, sneak through a side door of her courthouse to avoid waiting ICE agents.

Flores-Ruiz was arrested after a foot chase and has since been deported to Mexico.

After seven months in detention, Flores-Ruiz promised never to come back. Before shipping out, he said, “I am grateful and happy I was able to work here,” which is something you do not ordinarily hear from illegal immigrants.

Joseph, a Democrat, was appointed to the bench by Republican Charlie Baker, who later found her actions “extremely troubling.” He said, “Judges are not supposed to be in the business of obstructing justice.”