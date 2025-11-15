GAZPACHO POLICE FIRE UP THE SPACE LASERS: Trump Lowers the Boom on MTG: Sometimes, You’ve Gotta Police the Crazies.

If she wasn’t “sincerely” motivated by crass personal ambition, she might’ve been tempted by the bright lights of mainstream media acceptance. [Marjorie Taylor Greene] certainly wouldn’t be the first “committed conservative” to go native in the D.C. jungle. It’s surprisingly easy, too: All you’ve gotta do is plunge a dagger in the backs of your friends and colleagues, and whammo, you’re in the club.

And besides, it’s good for an ambitious gal such as Marjorie to keep her options open: You never know when a guest-hosting gig will open on “The View.”

But whereas MTG will do whatever’s good for MTG, President Trump’s focus must be bigger than the ego of any one congresswoman. One hopes that his Truth Social post will serve as a shot across the bow, dissuading other Me-Firsters who’ve been masquerading as America-Firsters.