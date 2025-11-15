OLD AND BUSTED: #MeToo, #BelieveAllWomen.

The New Hotness? Oh My: Dem Received Texts from Epstein During 2019 Congressional Hearing – and It Gets Worse.

I don’t think the Democrats really thought about the can of worms they were opening up when they tried to smear President Donald Trump over the Epstein files.

The Democrats’ X account ran with the ridiculous story that Trump spent Thanksgiving 2017 with Epstein, even though his every movement was tracked that day as president. He spent it visiting military members and with family. The Democrats account then deleted the tweet they had posted.

Now it’s getting even more problematic for them; new information is coming back on one of their own, big time.

The Washington Post dropped a bombshell that Epstein appeared to have been communicating with Democrat Del. Stacey Plaskett, the non-voting delegate from the Virgin Islands, during a congressional hearing in February 2019. So this would have been well after the allegations about Epstein were all over the news, and he was a known convicted sex offender. The Virgin Islands is where Epstein’s infamous island is Little St. James.

The name was redacted in the documents. I wonder why? But the WaPo was able to figure out who it was by comparing the texts to the action at the hearing.

The hearing involved Democrats trying to go after Trump for the umpteenth time by questioning Michael Cohen, his former attorney. Epstein appeared to be feeding her information to influence her questioning. They matched up the time stamps on the texts that were released and the video of the hearing, so you can read what he was communicating while the hearing was in progress.