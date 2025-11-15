MEET CHATBOT JESUS: Churches tap AI to save souls — and time.
A new digital awakening is unfolding in churches, where pastors and prayer apps are turning to artificial intelligence to reach worshippers, personalize sermons, and power chatbots that resemble God.
Why it matters: AI is helping some churches stay relevant in the face of shrinking staff, empty pews and growing online audiences. But the practice raises new questions about who, or what, is guiding the flock.
- New AI-powered apps allow you to “text with Jesus” or “talk to the Bible,” giving the impression you are communicating with a deity or angel.
- Other apps can create personalized prayers, let you confess your sins or offer religious advice on life’s decisions.
- “What could go wrong?” Robert P. Jones, CEO of the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute, sarcastically asks.
I’m pretty sure George Lucas wrote THX-1138 as a warning, not a how-to guide for shaping what the future would look like. But still: Why Does So Much New Technology Feel Inspired by Dystopian Sci-Fi Movies?