DOWNFALL: Poll Suggests the Platner Campaign Is in Trouble.

Graham Platner has been dubbed Maine’s Mamdani by some because his views, as revealed by his deleted Reddit messages, suggest he is genuine socialist. Platner’s campaign took off quickly as a kind of insurgent, blue-collar challenge to Senator Susan Collins, but his rise has been sidetracked by those deleted messages along with a mini-scandal about a Nazi tattoo he’d had for decades. A poll released this week suggests Platner may be too damaged to topple Collins.