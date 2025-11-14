GAMBLING DISCOVERED IN RICK’S CAFÉ: Corruption Is Slowly Engulfing Zelensky and His Allies.

Kyiv is keen to speed up EU accession talks and is preparing to bring top European leaders together to show force against those blocking the move. But the case of these opponents is growing stronger as more and more reports emerge about possible corruption within Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration.

Justice Minister German Galushchenko was suspended from his post on Wednesday morning amid a corruption investigation into the country’s energy sector. This was just two days after anti-corruption agencies announced their probe into a “large-scale” corruption scheme in the country’s energy sector, which is said to have taken place while Galushchenko was energy minister. The investigation is linked to money laundering of as much as $100 million (€86.4 million) through an office in Kyiv.