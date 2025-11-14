CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Supreme Court May Consider the Age-Old Second Amendment Question. “Out of the Fourth Circuit comes West Virginia Citizens Defense League, Inc. v. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. At issue in this case is whether a federal law that bans licensed sales of handguns and handgun ammunition to anyone under the age of 21 violates the Second Amendment rights of 18- to 20-year-olds who otherwise can own firearms, in general. The 2022 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n, Inc. v. Bruen requires a “plain text” reading of the Second Amendment, consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulations.”