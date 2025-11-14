ACCOUNTABILITY IN A BLUE STATE? YEP: Massachusetts man convicted of threatening Republican state rep. “Rep. Steven Xiarhos, a Barnstable Republican, is thanking Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois and his office for prosecuting James Spence, a 63-year-old Dennis resident set to serve six months in jail.”
