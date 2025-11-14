OUCH: Oil climbs as Russian port suspends oil exports after Ukrainian attack.

Oil prices climbed around 2% on Friday, boosted by supply fears after the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk halted oil exports following a Ukrainian drone attack that hit an oil depot in the major Russian energy hub.

Brent crude futures were up $1.50, or 2.4%, at $64.51 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude advanced $1.57, or 2.7%, to $60.26 a barrel.

Friday’s attack damaged a ship in port, apartment blocks and an oil depot in Novorossiysk, injuring three of the vessel’s crew, Russian officials said.

The port paused oil exports and oil pipeline monopoly Transneft suspended crude supplies to the outlet, two industry sources told Reuters.

“The intensity of these attacks has increased, it’s much more often. Eventually they could hit something that causes lasting disruption,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS.

The market is trying to assess the impact of the latest attacks and what this means for Russian supply longer term, he said.