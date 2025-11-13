IT’S COME TO THIS: ‘Utter Stupidity:’ Conservatives Appalled by Tucker Carlson’s Latest Target.

Tucker Carlson has his newest target: Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the anti-Nazi, Christian evangelist executed by the Third Reich in 1945.

In the latest episode of his show, which was dedicated to denouncing Jewish-American commentators Mark Levin and Ben Shapiro, Carlson remarked that “once you start calling people Nazis, we really have no choice but to start shooting them. To be Dietrich Bonhoeffer and sort of reach the end of reason, or even Christianity. Bonhoeffer decided Christianity’s not even-, he was a Lutheran pastor. Christianity is not enough, we have to kill the guy [Adolf Hitler]. I’m not judging Bonhoeffer, who was a great man in some ways, but that’s inevitable once we decide that people are Nazis.”

Bonhoeffer was part of anti-Nazi German resistance movement, as well as an underground Christian community during Hitler’s reign. Bonhoeffer was arrested in April 1943 for helping 14 German Jews escape to Switzerland. It is a matter of historical debate what role, exactly, Bonhoeffer played in the famous, failed plot to assassinate Hitler on July 20, 1944.

Needless to say, many on the right were stunned by Carlson’s criticism of the Christian icon.