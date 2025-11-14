KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dems Need a Permanent Time-Out for Their Childish Anti-Trump Antics. “Rather than spend any time coming up with policy ideas that would appeal to American voters, the TDS Dems spend their days looking for petty foot-stomping gestures that they believe prove they’re sticking it to President Trump. That’s what the government shutdown was all about. The Dems who wanted it to go on didn’t really care about who would be adversely affected, they just wanted to keep resisting the president.”