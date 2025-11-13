CLEANUP ON LEO SIX: A giant inflatable bag could catch asteroids and space junk. “Space junk capture tests have been successfully conducted for years, but while no full-scale solution has yet been deployed, the risks associated with orbital debris keep growing. Many different technological solutions have been proposed, from complex robotic arms to magnets and even harpoons.”
