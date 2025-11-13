COLD WAR II: Days after Fujian launch, images point to work on China’s first nuclear-powered carrier.

A week after China commissioned its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, newly leaked images, including satellite imagery and other photos, suggest that the fourth might be nuclear powered.

US military website The War Zone reported on Wednesday that China’s new Type 004 aircraft carrier, which is under construction at the Dalian shipyard in the northeastern province of Liaoning, showed a hull structure apparently similar to that of American nuclear-powered supercarriers.

Citing social media posts with photos and satellite imagery of the Type 004 under construction, it said the hull featured what appeared to be a reactor containment structure, a “key indicator” of the propulsion system.