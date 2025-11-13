ACCOUNTABILITY: Judge refuses to toss assault case against New Jersey Democrat.

A federal judge on Thursday rejected Rep. LaMonica McIver’s (D-N.J.) claims the Trump administration is selectively and vindictively prosecuting her for accusations she assaulted agents during a visit to an immigration facility in May.

U.S. District Judge Jamel Semper’s ruling enables McIver’s prosecution to proceed closer to trial, denying her bid to immediately dismiss the criminal charges. McIver pleaded not guilty.

“Defendant has failed to offer clear evidence that the charges in this case had a discriminatory effect, thus her claims of selective enforcement and prosecution must fail,” wrote Semper, an appointee of former President Biden.

Semper’s 41-page ruling also largely rejected McIver’s arguments that she is immune under the Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause, which protects lawmakers for things they say or do as part of their legislative activities. But the judge said he’d rule on the defense later for one of the three counts.