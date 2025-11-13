CHANGE: After road deaths, Trump administration moves to stop California from issuing commercial driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.

On Wednesday, the federal Department of Transportation took action against California. “U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy announced today that the California Department of Motor Vehicles has admitted to illegally issuing 17,000 non-domiciled Commercial Drivers Licenses to dangerous foreign drivers,” the department said in a press release. “Thanks to the Federal Motor Center Safety Administration’s ongoing audit, each of these licenses is being revoked.”

Duffy placed the blame squarely on California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and the state’s lenient policies. “After weeks of claiming they did nothing wrong, Gavin Newsom and California have been caught red-handed,” Duffy said in a statement. “Now that we’ve exposed their lies, 17,000 illegally issued trucking licenses are being revoked. This is just the tip of the iceberg. My team will continue to force California to prove they have removed every illegal immigrant from behind the wheel of semitrucks and school buses.”

Newsom denied any problems with California’s system but has gone along with the revocation of the 17,000 licenses. The governor’s spokesman mocked the secretary as Sean “Road Rules” Duffy, a reference to his appearances on an MTV reality show 27 years ago. Newsom’s spokesman also accused Duffy of lying “in a sad and desperate attempt to please his dear leader,” using a favorite Resistance phrase for President Donald Trump.