IT’S MY THURSDAY ESSAY FOR VIP SUBSCRIBERS: Meet the Monsters.

We all have our blind spots, and a recent Thursday Essay brought one of mine into clear view.

“You Only Think the ‘Trans’ Crisis Is Over,” looked at four categories of so-called transgender people: those who are genuinely gender dysphoric, male loser athletes who can only win against women and girls, un-closeted autogynophiliacs, and the sex predators taking advantage of the current political atmosphere to force their way into women’s spaces — and worse.

Even though I was mostly happy with that essay, there were two problems with it. The first is that I neglected to mention that there is often overlap between the four categories. It was in my notes, but I just flat-out missed including it. My bad.

The second problem is that my particular blind spot caused me to miss the fifth category: the monsters.