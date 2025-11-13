November 13, 2025

EPSTEIN FILES: Johnson says vote on Epstein files to take place next week after discharge petition. “The petition itself will not force the release of the files, but is merely a vote that will force lawmakers to go on the record with their position on the release. A discharge petition forces a bill or resolution to be brought directly to the House floor for consideration, even if it’s previously been held up in the committee process.”

Posted at 1:47 pm by Stephen Green