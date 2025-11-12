ABOUT THE BBC: The BBC did some minor housecleaning, which will surely not resolve its broader problem of being hostile to capitalism, the US, the West, and especially Israel. But I’ve noticed in social media that all manner of British leftists are now arguing that the BBC is actually not just less unfriendly to capitalism, the US, the West, and especially Israel than they are, but that its actually “right-wing” on all things, and especially biased in favor of Israel.

Do they really mean it? No, of course not, as not a single one of them has called for defunding the BBC and allowing a private news market to arise in its stead. They know the Beeb is a huge asset to the Left, but that doesn’t stop them from gaslighting about it to try to get it to move even further left.