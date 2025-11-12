XI’S GOTTA HAVE IT! Ex-top NY aide accused of being secret agent for China in exchange for lavish perks as fed trial begins: ‘Linda Sun was for sale.’

Linda Sun “was for sale,” federal prosecutors charged Wednesday as the former top aide to Govs. Kathy Hochul and Andrew Cuomo went on trial for allegedly betraying New Yorkers in favor of the Chinese government.

Sun, 42, sat calmly as Assistant US Attorney Amanda Shami launched into withering opening statements outlining the feds’ case that the ex-official acted as a secret agent for China in exchange for a shower of payoffs and lavish high-end goodies.

“Her loyalty was for sale, and the Chinese government, which wanted to influence the New York government, was willing to pay her to do their bidding,” Shami said in Brooklyn federal court, dramatically pointing in Sun’s direction at one point.