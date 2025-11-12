WHOOPS!, BUT IN MANDARIN: China’s Hongqi Bridge Just Collapsed Into River Months After Opening.

A newly completed 758-meter bridge in China’s Sichuan province partially collapsed into a river Tuesday after landslides hit the mountainside above the Hongqi Bridge, with local authorities reporting no casualties.

Police in Maerkang shut the bridge on National Highway 317 on Monday after cracks appeared on nearby slopes and roadways, then conditions worsened Tuesday and the approach span and roadbed gave way, according to Reuters. Dramatic videos circulating on Chinese platforms show the deck breaking and plunging into the river.