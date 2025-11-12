ANDREW STILES ON CAMELOT’S LAST GASP: Jack Schlossberg, ‘Obviously Disturbed’ Scion of Hitler Apologist, Enters the Family Business (Politics, Not Sexual Predation).

Jack Schlossberg, the sentient boat shoe and semi-employed TikTok user, is running for Congress in New York. It was bound to happen. The 32-year-old Democrat belongs to the Kennedy dynasty—that inexplicably beloved menagerie of goon-faced Habsburgian freaks, Nantucket douche bros, chronic alcoholics, and bloated sex pests. Schlossberg, a mentally deranged internet addict who cracks jokes about guzzling “Jew blood” and “male jizz,” has sought to inject the storied Kennedy brand with Gen Z flare.

Schlossberg is undeterred by the fact that no one really wants him to run for Congress—not even his own mother. Why shouldn’t he be in politics? He has a family pedigree that most mainstream journalists would consider impressive. He is the great-grandson of Joseph P. Kennedy, the notorious Nazi sympathizer. He is the sole grandson of John F. Kennedy, the famed pervert who preyed on teenage interns while serving as president of the United States. His mother, Caroline Bouvier Kennedy, is the cousin of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife. His great-uncle, former senator Ted Kennedy (D., Mass.), killed a woman with his car and sexually assaulted a waitress with former senator Chris Dodd (D., Conn.) in 1985.