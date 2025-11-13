KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Jasmine Crockett Is Totally Down With the Ritz-Carlton Struggle. “Maybe she’s the Democrats’ most effective messenger because she spreads the horse manure around better than any of her colleagues. That’s quite an achievement if you think about it. Being disingenuous is a way of political life among the Democrats. Cynics would say that all politicians are like that but, trust me, it’s a dark art form with the Dems.”