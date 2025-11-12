CHRISTIAN TOTO: It’s Official: ‘South Park’ Duo Has Trump Derangement Syndrome.

If anyone deserved the benefit of the doubt, it’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

The rebels behind “South Park” have spent decades putting comedy first. Silly, raunchy, outrageous and crass comedy, to be exact.

But comedy always mattered most. And that meant “South Park” punched up and down, Right and Left sans apology.

That seemingly ended a few months ago, roughly 28 years after the show’s 1997 Comedy Central debut. Suddenly, Cartman and co. attacked President Trump and various GOP figures nonstop.

Fair and balanced? Not even close. They contracted Trump Derangement Syndrome, or TDS.