DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Zohran Mamdani: The Far Left’s New Anti-Gun Golden Boy.

The corporate press is branding him as a “visionary reformer,” but gun owners can see what’s coming: another smooth-talking radical working to erode freedom, one executive order at a time. But Mamdani’s platform reads like a wish list for Everytown, Giffords, and the rest of the billionaire-funded gun-confiscation machine.

He has already called for a nationwide ban on so-called “assault rifles.” And, as a New York State Assembly member, Mamdani voted in favor of red flag gun confiscation laws, and a ban on civilian body armor. He voted to require disclosure of social media accounts for those applying for handgun licenses. He also voted to require a license to not just carry, but to own a firearm, something far more restrictive than nearly every state in the country.

But probably the most damning statement came from a 2022 tweet when Mamdni said the quiet part out loud: “We need to ban all guns,” making it that just like the rest of the gun confiscation lobby, he actually wants you fully disarmed.