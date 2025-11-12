DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Zohran Mamdani: The Far Left’s New Anti-Gun Golden Boy.
The corporate press is branding him as a “visionary reformer,” but gun owners can see what’s coming: another smooth-talking radical working to erode freedom, one executive order at a time. But Mamdani’s platform reads like a wish list for Everytown, Giffords, and the rest of the billionaire-funded gun-confiscation machine.
He has already called for a nationwide ban on so-called “assault rifles.” And, as a New York State Assembly member, Mamdani voted in favor of red flag gun confiscation laws, and a ban on civilian body armor. He voted to require disclosure of social media accounts for those applying for handgun licenses. He also voted to require a license to not just carry, but to own a firearm, something far more restrictive than nearly every state in the country.
But probably the most damning statement came from a 2022 tweet when Mamdni said the quiet part out loud: “We need to ban all guns,” making it that just like the rest of the gun confiscation lobby, he actually wants you fully disarmed.
None of this is news, and New Yorkers voted for it.