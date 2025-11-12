HMM: The sharks are circling UK PM Keir Starmer as crunch points loom.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is looking increasingly vulnerable this week amid mounting speculation that he could face a leadership challenge after the Autumn Budget later in November.

Economists expect Starmer’s right-hand in the Treasury, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, will be forced to break Labour Party manifesto pledges not to raise taxes on workers when she unveils her fiscal plans in the budget on Nov. 26.

Reeves finds herself in an unenviable position as she tries to fill a fiscal black hole caused by Labour spending pledges, U-turns on reform spending cuts and her own rules on limiting borrowing.

Raising taxes on working people is likely to upset not only voters, who have expressed disappointment with Starmer’s leadership since Labour’s landslide election win in July 2024, but also prominent members of the PM’s top team in the Cabinet.

The BBC reported Wednesday that there are a number of high-profile names — and Starmer allies — are being circulated as potential replacements for the PM if a leadership challenge is mounted, including Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.