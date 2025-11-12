REDACT THIS:
Why did Democrats cover up the name when the Estate didn't redact it in the redacted documents provided to the committee?
It's because this victim, Virginia Giuffre, publicly said that she never witnessed wrongdoing by President Trump.
Democrats are trying to create a fake… https://t.co/vd7gw3kJl0
— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 12, 2025
More from Bonchie:
And the other emails are 1) Epstein admitting Trump booted them, and 2) Michael Wolff suggesting blackmail over flying on the plane.
I know I criticize Trump sometimes (a lot the last day), but I do so out of honesty.
And the honest answer is people are misleading with these. https://t.co/lat89guXTd
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 12, 2025
Looks like a cheap effort at distracting the base from Schumer’s shutdown cave.